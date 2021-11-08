Penn State Extension to hold workshop and webinar for pig producers creating biosecurity plans

UNIVERSITY PARK — Pig producers and veterinarians working with them are encouraged to join Penn State Extension for the “Getting Started With the Secure Pork Supply Program” workshop Nov. 11. This event is being offered in-person as well as in a webinar. The in-person workshop will be held at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree.
Pig producers need to be prepared to respond should a disease outbreak happen. The Secure Pork Supply Program is a voluntary program that assists pig producers in biosecurity and continuity of business planning. Participants in this event will be walked through the Secure Pork Supply Program and will learn how to build a biosecurity plan for their farm and how to complete the program materials.
Funded by a grant from the Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence, this event is free to register. Dinner will be provided at no cost to in-person registrants.
To register, call 877-345-0691 or sign up online for the in-person event at https://extension.psu.edu/secure-pork-supply or https://extension.psu.edu/secure-pork-supply-webinar for the webinar.
Call or email Elizabeth Hines at 814-865-3267 or eah405@psu.edu for more information.
