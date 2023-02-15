Penn State Extension energy team to offer webinars on large-scale solar

Much of the history of Pennsylvania can be tied back to the production of energy. Initially, coal was “king.” Oil production brought an abundance of wealth and further changes to the landscape.
With the advent of unconventional drilling and Marcellus Shale, Pennsylvania again became a leader in energy production. Pennsylvania is currently the second largest energy-producing state behind Texas.
Pennsylvania’s natural resources have been a vital part of its economy and have offered employment for millions across the commonwealth. Where Pennsylvania has fallen behind is in the production of electricity through renewable energy. Commonly this type of renewable energy is dominated by wind and solar. Currently, electricity in Pennsylvania produced by solar arrays is under 1%, while other states are nearing or have surpassed 10%.
When people think of solar, they might think of solar on the rooftops of homes or even warehouses. That image is starting to change as large-scale or utility-scale solar projects develop. These arrays are generally in rural areas and can encompass hundreds of acres. Flat areas free of shading are the most amenable for arrays, so often, farmland is sought after.
The explanation for the growth of large-scale solar is complex and driven by several factors. These factors include public policy, decarbonization efforts and, most recently, the Inflation Reduction Act. The growth potential has spurred interest across the commonwealth from landowners, citizens, and government officials.
To address concerns, Penn State Extension will host several webinars throughout 2023. The first of which will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 16. The webinar is titled “Large-Scale Solar in Pennsylvania: Where Might We Be Headed?”
The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Registration can be completed at the following link: https://extension.psu.edu/large-scale-solar-in-pennsylvania-where- might-we-be-headed.
There are several other energy-related webinars on the Penn State Extension Energy site https://extension.psu.edu/energy as well. Any questions about this webinar series can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.
