New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria, will host a Peach Festival 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the church.
Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh welcomes everyone.
Peaches, ice cream, cake, ham barbecues, hot dogs, haluski, macaroni salad and potato salad will be on the menu.
Takeout will be available.
