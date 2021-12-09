Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media’s Winter Artists’ Market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The one-day market features local art sellers both indoors and outdoors at PCA&M’s Shadyside campus, offering work in a variety of mediums. The market continues PCA&M’s commitment to serving artists of all levels by providing opportunities to sell and exhibit work, and it closes PCA&M’s events for the year.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks.
“As an artist myself, I know the holidays are an important time of year for those of us who sell work at markets,” said Kyle Houser, PCA&M executive director. “With the ongoing pandemic, there have been less opportunities for artists to sell their work, and I know many who have been impacted directly.”
The Winter Artists’ Market includes 26 vendors, along with refreshments from Galaxy Donuts and samples from Goodlander Cocktails. Vendors include Hanna Dausch, Gingerly Press, Laverne Kemp, Otto Finn, Tom Sarver, Stone + Sparrow Studio, Tugboat Printshop, and more.
In-person guests and folks at home can also bid on items in a silent auction during event hours via PCA&M’s GalaBid account. All proceeds from the silent auction go toward PCA&M’s plan to reopen a retail shop on its premises.
“Our goals for 2022 include consistency and growth, and it is my hope that folks who loved our old shop will be invested in us opening a re-envisioned retail space,” added Houser. “We want to continue expanding the opportunities we can provide to working artists, putting money into their pockets, and the new shop will be a great addition to our campus.”
PCA&M provides arts education and artist services in Pittsburgh, serving more than 12,000 community members each year through its classes, membership, Artists in Schools and Communities residencies, and events.
PCA&M nurtures and encourages artists and “advances artistic excellence in all forms of studio and media arts, from existing disciplines to those yet to be imagined.”
Visit pghartsmedia.org.
