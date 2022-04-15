Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant Township will host two Lunch and Learns by authors. Cost is $15 each.
Bill Metzger of Confluence will discuss his 2021 book, “The Great Allegheny Passage Companion,” 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
On Sunday, May 1, at 12:30 p.m., Marshall V. King of Goshen, Indiana, will discuss his 2022 book, “Disarmed,” the story of former Scottdale resident MJ Sharp, who was abducted and killed while on a mission for the United Nations in the Congo in 2017. Sharp’s father served as a pastor at Scottdale Mennonite Church.
Program director Mary Kaufman noted, “The latter discusses a tragic story not suitable for younger people.”
Lunch is included. Events are held in the Small Dining Hall, and pre-registration is required at laureville.org. Email mary@laurelville.org with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.