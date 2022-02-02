On Saturday, Feb. 26, The Palace Theatre will be transformed into a snowy oasis for Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s signature fundraising event, Party at The Palace. The evening, titled "Winter Wonderland," includes "entertainment, savory bites, and unforgettable memories."
The celebration begins with a 6:30 p.m. VIP Pre-party on The Palace stage to include "passed hors d’oeuvres, live music from EBT Jazz, champagne, and a commemorative photograph to document the evening." The main event commences at 7:30 p.m. throughout the theatre where live entertainment and "an impressive offering of delectable specialties from local restaurants await each guest."
“We are thrilled we are able to host Party at The Palace in-person once again,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “The event is an opportunity for guests to gather and celebrate the arts while raising money to support community programs and projects. This fundraiser allows Westmoreland Cultural Trust to support and spotlight local artists, host free community events, expand art initiatives throughout the county, and provide top-tier entertainment at The Palace.”
Artistree will keep the crowd dancing all night long in Megan’s Suite with popular hits in a variety of genres. Upper Megan’s Suite provides a warm retreat with acoustic music by Byron Nash (2022 First Night Pittsburgh headliner) and a hot chocolate/coffee bar accompanied by sweet treats while specialty cocktail and hor d'oeuvres greet partygoers in the icy blue and silver hued Mezzanine.
Guests looking for a change of scenery can head outside to the Whiskey and Cigar Bar under the heated tent in the S&T Bank Courtyard. A photobooth is available for attendees to enjoy instant prints to take home as a souvenir.
Party at The Palace Chair Peg Colosimo, who has been the chair since its inception 16 years ago, has seen time and time again how the region comes together for the arts. “Volunteers work hard year after year to create an unforgettable night for the community,” explained Colosimo. “We couldn’t do this without the support of businesses and individuals that have donated their time and talent for guests to enjoy unique entertainment and sample local fare.”
An online auction is available for both party guests and members of the public who cannot attend the event but would like to support Westmoreland Cultural Trust. Bidding begins Friday, Feb. 25, at noon and closes Friday, March 4, at 9 p.m. Auction items include original artwork, sports memorabilia, handcrafted treasures, and much more. Potential bidders can visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org to learn more.
Tickets for Party at The Palace can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000. VIP tickets are $125 per person for members and $150 for non-members (limited quantity available). Tickets to the main event are $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to "stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.