Dawn Vavick of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation has a coach trip going to the Strip District in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
She added in an email, “Once a hub for manufacturing and shipping, the Strip District is now a food and shopping destination unlike any other in the country. Let’s spend a day exploring all the Strip has to offer … great food, art, clothing, etc. No matter how many times you go, you always see something new!”
The group will depart at 10 a.m. from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $40.
Deadline to sign up is Friday, Sept. 15. Contact Vavick at the Parks and Rec office, 724-537-4331.
