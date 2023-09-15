St. Vincent Basilica Parish will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at St. Vincent Parish Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township.
Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry for the parish, added in her email release, “There is currently a nationwide blood shortage, so your donation is important to help patients awaiting surgery and accident victims. Walk-ins are welcome, but donors with appointments will be given priority. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.”
