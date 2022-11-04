The Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church will hold their Pancake and Sausage Breakfast 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the parish hall, St. John Drive, Latrobe.
Boosters spokesman Dave Thomas said, “The price for adults is $10 and for children under 12, $5. The breakfast includes pancakes (regular, apple, chocolate chip or blueberry), sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice and coffee with second helpings of pancakes at no extra charge.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
Please include contact information in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.