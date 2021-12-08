Pastor Jesse Robinson of the Christian Church of Waterford, 856 Nature Run Road, Ligonier Township, invites the public to its Pancake Breakfast fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 11, “from 8 to 11 a.m. or until sold out.”
Prices of $12 per adult (13 and up) and $5 for a child (12 and under) include “all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice or water and fellowship.” Gluten-free pancakes will be available.
All proceeds benefit the Christian Church of Waterford Mission to Jordan trip in July 2022, according to the pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.