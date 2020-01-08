Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee announced “the Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, want to wish everybody a blessed and happy year for 2020. Mark your calendar for the first breakfast of the new year. Breakfasts are scheduled for the third Sunday of each month.”
The next Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be served 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the parish center. Price for adults is $6 and for children under 12 is $3.50. The breakfast includes pancakes (regular, apple, blueberry, chocolate chip), sausage patties, scrambled eggs, peaches, orange juice and coffee — with second helping of pancakes “encouraged at no extra charge.”
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.