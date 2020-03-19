In light of recent events, Latshaw Productions has announced these shows are rescheduled:
• Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals and The Marcels concert previously slated for Sunday, March 15, in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 12, at 3 p.m.
• Neal McCoy’s concert originally planned for March 21 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m.
All tickets for the original dates will be honored and transferred automatically.
For more information, go to http://www.thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000.
