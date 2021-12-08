Visit Johnstown announced the Miss Pennsylvania USA® and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA ® pageants will return to Johnstown April 22-23 for a third year.
The events will be held at Richland Performing Arts Center on the Richland High School campus.
“It is an honor to host these prestigious competitions in our community. This event could take place anywhere in the state, and we are pleased that they have chosen Johnstown again. Visit Johnstown looks forward to hosting these talented young women as well as their friends and family,” said Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown Sports Travel Program coordinator.
The event has the potential to grow from previous years, and draw over 100 contestants to the Johnstown area. Johnstown has been hosting the event since 2019.
The event will be hosted and produced by Proctor Productions. The company oversees similar events in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
To enter to become a contestant or learn more about the event, go to www.misspennsylvaniausa.com.
