Penguin Court, a private preserve of Brandywine Conservancy located in Laughlintown, is hosting two outdoor activities this month.
• From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Michael Doucette, a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources forester, will teach participants how to use a Biltmore stick, d-tape and prism to calculate the board-foot volume of a tree to estimate its growth, yield and economic value during this hands-on workshop. This is a “pay what you wish” activity with proceeds benefiting Penguin Court’s education program, according to Melissa Reckner, program manager.
• To celebrate the winter solstice, a Mindful Outdoor Experience will be held 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Faith Sartori, a certified Kripalu Mindful Outdoor Guide, will prompt participants to use “gentle movement, guided breathing, mindful walking, and medication to immerse themselves into a deeper connection with nature.” An $18 fee applies.
Reckner added, “Both workshops will be held outdoors, so dress warmly, and, because of space limitations, registration is required and may be completed at www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events.”
