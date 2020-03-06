The Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South near Stahlstown is looking for volunteers. This volunteer position involves serving the shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. The volunteers man the shop in two- and three-hour time segments. Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions, call the volunteer scheduler, Esther Berkey, at 724-238-4844.
The March Bag Sale will be underway Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Boutique is open Saturday from 10 a.m to noon.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. The organizers said, “These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities. Thank you to all who have contributed in various ways to this mission!”
