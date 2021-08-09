The Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA will host an online auction to benefit MGA’s free patient support services. The online auction will be available from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, and feature over 40 items, including signed sports memorabilia, jewelry, signed movie/music memorabilia, vacation packages, gift baskets and home décor.
There are multiple ways to register for the auction: 1) call the MGA office at 412-566-1545 and request a link to participate in the auction, 2) register directly on the auction website at https://zoomgive.com/3190/c/fallvariety, 3) text the code “fallvariety” to 802-210-4992, or 4) go to the MGA website at www.mgawpa.org and scan the Auction QR Code found there.
“We are so excited to be able to offer our online auction again this year”, said Jim Joyce, executive director of the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania. “We think that this year’s auction has something for everyone, so we hope people will take some time to take a look at the items because we have some great things to bid on this year. By hosting this online auction, we will hopefully be able to raise important funds that will allow MGA to continue to provide free patient support services to those impacted by Myasthenia Gravis.”
MGA of Western Pennsylvania marked its 66th year of service to people affected by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder of extreme muscle weakness with no known cause or cure.
MGA is a partner of the Allegheny Health Network and Allegheny General Hospital.
To sign up for auction updates, contact MGA at mgaoffice@mgawpa.org or 412-566-1545.
