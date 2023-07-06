This Sunday, July 9, the New Alexandria United Methodist Church will host an Old-fashioned Hymn Sing.
Church spokeswoman Debbie Resslar said in an email release, “All are invited to join in a 6 p.m. program of singing (or listening) filled with audience-selected hymns completed by special performers.
“Piano accompaniments for the evening will be played by retired Greater Latrobe music teacher Alan Lomicka and the Rev. Rosalyn Werner. Alan will play a patriotic piano solo and a special flute solo. Several other performers will sing special numbers as well.
“Light refreshments and fellowship will follow.
“All are welcome to join us for an evening of great music.”
The New Alexandria United Methodist Church is located on 106 Washington St.
