You Are Here art gallery, 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette, announced the Oh, Scrap! Winter Rummage Sale, an event for “thrifty artists that makes reusable art materials available at rock bottom prices.”
On Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Oh, Scrap! will clean house. Jen Costello and Mary Briggs said, “We will move our entire inventory into the You Are Here gallery to make items more accessible to visitors, with many items offered at extra low price. Additionally, we will also be accepting donations of art supplies. Visitors who bring a bag of donations will receive a discount on any purchase they make at the Rummage Sale.
“Oh, Scrap! accepts art and craft materials, supplies and equipment. We also accept art related books, no magazines, please. No glass, clothing, holiday decorations, anything toxic or rusty.”
For a full list of both acceptable and non-appropriate articles for donation, visit www.yah406clay.org In case of inclement weather, consult the website for alternate date and time.
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.