The southwestern Pennsylvania manufacturing industry will showcase its up-and-coming talent to industry leaders and legislators at the annual Pittsburgh Chapter National Tooling and Machining Association/MSC Apprentice Competition Friday, Feb. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at Westmoreland Advanced Technology Center, 1001 Technology Drive near Mount Pleasant.
Area manufacturing apprentices will test their mettle with hands-on projects and a written exam in this annual contest of skill.
Eight apprentices representing seven local manufacturing companies will compete in the annual event. The apprentices are competing for the title of Best Metal-Working Apprentice in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
In a new addition, this year’s event also boasts a special Legislative Lunch and Learn session for area industry professionals. The event brings both manufacturing leaders and the future of the industry together for a day focused on the southwestern Pennsylvania manufacturing sector.
The competition begins with a timed, written exam to assess knowledge. Each competitor then moves on to the hands-on metal working portion of the competition where they will be judged on the precision of both a manual mill part and a manual lathe part. They will be given never-before-seen blueprints with a complete toolbox and material ready to create these machined parts. Competitors are allotted four hours for each part.
All final products are then sent to two National Tooling and Machining Association member companies for inspection and scoring by a quality-control inspector.
A point system based on knowledge, skill and efficiency determines the winner. The apprentice with the most points will be dubbed the Best Metal-Working Apprentice at the annual Pittsburgh Chapter NTMA Apprentice Graduation Banquet in June at Stratigos Banquet Centre. The winner will also receive an H. Gerstner and Sons toolbox.
Manufacturing leaders from across the region will be on hand to see the future of the industry in action. They’ll be joined by Pennsylvania legislators who will discuss the laws and policies impacting the southwestern Pennsylvania metalworking industry. Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R), PA Senate Labor and Industry Committee; Rep. Eric Nelson (R), PA House Labor and Industry Committee; Rep. Donna Oberlander (R), PA House Manufacturing Caucus, and Rep. Nick Pisciottano (D), PA House Labor and Industry Committee, are expected to be in attendance.
The 2023 participating apprentices include Cameron Fouse, MetPlas Inc.; Timothy Sheffler, Kiski Precision Industries; Colton McCallen, Aggressive Grinding; Ethan Birth, Global / SFC Valve Inc.; Jacob Koelsch, Penn State Tool and Die Corp.; Richard Serembo, Hamill Manufacturing Co.; Shane Feher, Hamill Manufacturing Co., and Zaiah Zieger, Jatco Machine and Tool Co.
A “special thank-you” is extended to the sponsors: MSC Industrial Supply, Westmoreland County Community Col- lege, Alro Steel Co., Penn State Tool and Die Corp., Hamill Manufacturing Co., IMI PBM and Kurt J. Lesker Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.