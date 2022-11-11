Nov. 19 'Stoogefest' to benefit Jeannette Historical Society

In 1934, when Larry, Moe and Curly were known as the “The Three Stooges,” Columbia Pictures signed them to appear in many short-subject movies and to date can be seen on many TV reruns.
In Jeannette, 16-year-old fan Rich Sanner became mesmerized by the comics and, along with his father, watched them on TV. The young fan wrote to Columbia Pictures, where he was able to obtain Moe’s home address. Sanner had written the standard questions to the group and received a two-page letter from Moe and Shemp. With money he had earned, Sanner purchased an 8-mm projector and would show their films to his friends.
In 1958-59, the Stooges performed at the Holiday House in Monroeville. For more than 50 years, Sanner has been part of the Three Stooge Fan Club.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Sanner and the Jeannette Historical Society will present a “Stoogefest” at the Jeannette American Legion for all those fans who have enjoyed the unruly, rowdy Stooges. Some would say that it was poking fun with dignity at each other. A meaning for the word stooge is “stage assistant, actor who assists a comedian.”
Donna McCullough, event planner for Jeannette Historical Society, invites the public to "come join this fundraiser for the historical society for a donation of $10 for a nostalgic evening and surprises. The Legion is part of that nostalgia because it was once the Princess Theatre, dating back to 1925, where live performers entertained along with a movie screen. It was later remodeled and became known as the Ketchel Movie Theatre."
