Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown to host Hesburgh Lecture Nov. 30

The Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown, in partnership with the St. Vincent College Honors Program, invites all to attend the 2022 Hesburgh Lecture Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, Unity Township.
The 7 p.m. lecture is free and open the public.
Special guest from the University of Notre Dame is Paul Ocobock, Ph.D., assistant professor of history. He will speak on the economic and cultural impact of coffee.
ND Club President Dennis Figg, Notre Dame ’82, said in an email, “Our schools share so much, as places of teaching and research, of scholarship and publication, of service and community. We are all excited to welcome Dr. Paul Ocobock, associate professor of history, University of Notre Dame, our alumni, and friends of Notre Dame and St. Vincent College for an evening of learning and sharing.”
Ocobock is a historian of 20th-century Africa and the British Empire focusing on histories of capitalism as well as gender and sexuality. Ocobock is the author of “An Uncertain Age: The Politics of Manhood in Kenya” (Ohio University Press, 2017), winner of the 2018 Morris D. Forkosch Prize from the American Historical Association, and a finalist for the 2018 Bethwell A. Ogot Prize from the African Studies Association.
He is currently at work on his second book, “Imperial Blend: Kenyan Coffee and Capitalism in the Era of Anglo-American Empire,” which traces the production of Kenyan coffee and its sale and consumption out in the international market over the course of the 20th and 21st centuries.
The mission of the Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown is to “strengthen bonds among Notre Dame and alumni, parents and friends; help them to thrive in faith, service, learning and work, and inspire them to act as forces for good in their communities and the world.” The ciub welcomes alumni, ND parents, friends and fans of the university to join. Learn more at https://my.nd.edu/topics/1118.
