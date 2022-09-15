Noted Irish tenor to perform Oct. 3 at Our Lady of Grace Church

World-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will make a return trip to Our Lady of Grace Church near Greensburg on Monday, Oct. 3.
His appearance is co-sponsored by the host church and the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Greensburg/Indiana.
Tickets for his 7:30 p.m. concert are $35 general admission or $50 for the concert and a 6:15 p.m. meet and greet. Tickets will not be available through the parish office. Tickets are being sold online at EmmetCahill.com or at the door of the church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Hempfield Township.
The organizers noted, “Emmet is an outstanding member of Celtic Thunder and also does solo concerts in their off time. He will be singing a few hymns, classics, Broadway and, of course, traditional Irish medleys.”
Emmet was born on a sheep ranch in Mullingar, West Meath, Ireland, and lived on the farm in his early years. His debut album was at No. 1 on the Billboard World Music Charts and was sponsored by Sony Music. He has performed with Celtic Thunder since 2011 and professionally most of his life in the United States, Canada, Australia and Ireland. In Ireland he has performed before 90,000 people in Croke Park where he sang the Irish national anthem. As a solo artist he also has sung in such places as Carnegie Hall, before the Irish president and his home parish at the cathedral in Mullingar, Ireland.
At the age of 5 he started his piano lessons with his father, Martin Cahill, and at the age of 7 started his voice lessons. He received a five-year “Schola Cantorum” music scholarship and at 18 he started his formal training at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. In 2010 he was awarded the John McCormack Bursary for “most promising young singer.” He also has been awarded at the National Feis Ceoil singing competition.
The Rev. Daniel L. Blout, pastor, and the Rev. Jerry O’Shea of Our Lady of Grace invite the public to attend.
