The Grand Halle on Broad Street will present the Penn State University Glee Club in concert on Friday, March 17.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature the 45-member ensemble singing works by Franz Biebl, William L. Dawson and Byron J. Smith. “Earth Songs” by Bruce Trinkley, former Glee Club director and professor emeritus, will be a prominent work on the program. The concert will also showcase Penn State songs and a performance by the Hi-Lo’s.
Dr. Christopher Kiver is professor of music and director of choral activities at Penn State, where he directs the Concert Choir and Glee Club, oversees the graduate choral conducting program, and teaches classes in choral conducting and choral literature. He served for 16 years as director of music at the University Baptist and Brethren Church in State College, is founder and director of The Orpheus Singers, and guest conducts the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra.
Kiver is a graduate of the University of London, Florida State University and the University of Michigan, where he received the DMA in choral conducting. A native of England, he has received numerous prizes and scholarships, including a Fulbright Award and the 2017 Penn State University President’s Award for Engagement with Students.
Founded at Penn State in December 1888 — one year after football began there — the Glee Club has entertained audiences around the U.S. and the world with the joy of song from classical to contemporary. The Penn State Hi-Lo’s, a subset of the Glee Club founded in 1933, perform madrigals, glees and recent popular songs.
The Grand Halle Concert Series is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, The Tribune-Democrat, Somerset Trust Co., Community Partnerships, Barnes Saly and Co., Johnstown Airport and the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.
Grand Halle is located at 306 Broad St. at the corner of Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Tickets are: Adult, $25; seniors, $20; students, $10.
Series special ticket is $20 (“must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in the series”), according to Dave Hurst, general manager of Grand Halle.
Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/concerts, by calling the box office at 814-254-4033 or at the door.
