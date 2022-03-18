Friends, families and co-workers are invited to the first and only escape room experience on record on a real submarine, starting Friday, April 15, and continuing every Friday and Saturday through May 28 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Escape USS Requin is a new, immersive escape room experience where between four and eight guests have 60 minutes to work collaboratively to use their deductive reasoning skills to escape the historic USS Requin (SS 481) Radar Picket submarine through a series of puzzles and games. These challenges will use the USS Requin’s history, science and general naval principles to provide guests with the clues necessary to make their triumphant escape.
Advance tickets are required – walk-ups not available. Tickets are $25 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $29 for nonmembers. Tickets include admission to Escape USS Requin only. This event is recommended for guests 13 and older. If a party has guests under the age of 13, it is recommended that the party purchase all eight tickets in the time slot as courtesy to other participants.
Please note, full mobility is required for this experience. In the case of inclement weather, participants have the option to reschedule their tickets for another day or request a refund.
