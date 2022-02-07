New performing arts series premiering at The Grand Halle

Classical music fans will have new opportunities to experience live music within the visually and acoustically impressive Grand Halle on Broad Street through a new Chamber Concert Series.
The premiere season of The Grand Halle 2022 Chamber Concert Series will feature four professional chamber groups performing four concerts from March to July.
Chamber music is defined as instrumental music performed by a small ensemble of musicians. The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will feature musicians who are local to the Johnstown and Pittsburgh areas, many of whom perform with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra as well.
The four groups scheduled to perform in this premiere season are the Arpeggiare Quartet, Kamraton, the Red Line String Quartet and the Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh.
This new concert series will be in addition to the “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle” series, which is produced by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. These concerts will be scheduled in addition to other popular Grand Halle cultural events such as the Service of Lessons and Carols and formal Teas.
“We’re excited to host the chamber groups in the Halle this year,” said program manager Alyssa Wroblewski. “We are passionate about utilizing The Grand Halle for events for Cambria City, and after hosting the community and musicians of the JSO’s inSPIREd series, we are thrilled to welcome them again for the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series. It is important for us to help with providing these events in Johnstown, both for the community and for the musicians who may have struggled during the pandemic.”
The first performance will be by the Arpeggaire Quartet. Four international scholars from the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University will perform two classical pieces in their entirety. These pieces are the Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 2 and Dvorak String Quartet No. 12 “American.” This concert will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
A series special discount will be made to anyone who purchases four or more tickets to the series. A ticket buyer may receive the discount by purchasing four tickets to one performance, one ticket for all four performances, or any combination between the four concerts. This discount will automatically apply by purchasing tickets online or over the phone. The discount is only applicable to concerts within the Chamber Concert Series.
In accordance with CDC guidelines and the safety to the health of the community, all guests will be required to be masked at each Chamber Series concert. In addition, tickets will be limited to 150 guests per concert, with the option to socially distance via general admission seating.
Tickets for the concerts, including the Arpeggiare Quartet performance, are now available at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at 306 Broad St. at the corner of Third Avenue, Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket and $20 per series special ticket (must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in the series).
Everyone must have a ticket. For more information, call 814-254-4033.
