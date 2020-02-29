The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual Health Awareness Screening. Multiphasic blood testing will be underway 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the library, located in Keystone Plaza in New Alexandria.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome.
There will be 39 different blood tests for $45. Optional testings are also available. Specials for women and men are $140.
Sally Midlam, board member, said participants are required to “fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.”
Testing will be performed by PAS Medical Laboratory.
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.