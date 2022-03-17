Brunch enthusiasts, friends or couples looking to extend their St. Patrick’s Day celebration are invited on Sunday, March 27, for "Brunchology: IRELAND," a new event series for adults only that invites guests for brunch and live science demonstrations in Carnegie Science Center's scenic PointView Hall along with tickets to "IRELAND" at The Rangos Giant Cinema.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can start off with "a bloody mary or mimosa and enjoy a delicious menu while taking in the best view of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle. The menu includes traditional Irish fare – and all visitors will have one drink ticket." A cash bar is also available.
After brunch, visitors can take in the sweeping views of the Emerald Isle in "IRELAND" at The Rangos Giant Cinema. Narrated by Liam Neeson, "IRELAND" details everything from illuminated manuscripts to "the breathtaking landscape, all in 4K crystal-clear resolution on the largest giant screen in western Pennsylvania."
Tickets for "Brunchology: IRELAND" are $65 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $70 for nonmembers. Tickets include brunch, admission to "IRELAND" at The Rangos Giant Cinema, and one drink ticket.
Brunchology is an event for adults 21+. Proper identification "must be presented for all alcohol purchases."
