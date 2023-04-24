Native Species Day celebration May 18

Native Species Day – May 18, a statewide initiative to instill an appreciation for the Keystone State’s valuable native flora and fauna, will be celebrated in Ligonier vicinity with a free walking tour of the demonstration gardens of the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, and the wetlands “Overlook Trail” of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
Dr. Wilma Light, Penn State Master Gardener and Master Watershed Steward; Patti Schildkamp, Penn State Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and DCNR Forbes State Park forester Levi Canon will lead the tour, which will include “many stops to identify native perennials, shrubs, and trees, as well as native amphibians, birds, and small mammals that may be seen in the morning hours at this beautiful, natural site,” according to an email release from Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator in Westmoreland County.
State agencies and environmentally friendly organizations across the state are participating in this second Native Species Day. The goal is to “help homeowners recognize natives and understand why they are crucial to our ecosystem and way of life. In contrast, invasive non-native species will also be pointed out. Invasive species often crowd out our native plants or out-compete birds and small animals for food and shelter. Understanding the role natives play is the goal of this day of appreciation for all our natives.”
The coordinator continued, “The walk will be an easy, level route. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars if available. Be prepared to walk and stop often to look and ponder, ask questions, and enjoy the scenery. Walkers will meet at the children’s garden area of the Ligonier Country Market Demonstration Gardens at 10 a.m.
Registration is encouraged using the following link — https://extension.psu.edu/pa-native-species-day-walk — or by calling the Penn State Extension customer service at 877-345-0691. Walk-ins will be accepted.”
For information about upcoming gardening events, visit the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook Page [https://www.facebook.com/WestmorelandCountyMasterGardeners] or visit extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland
The mission of the Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program is to “support Penn State Extension by utilizing research-based information to educate the public on best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship.”
