The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches invites the community to a National Day of Prayer breakfast 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Barn on Springer Road in Ligonier Township.
Reservations may be made at any of the local churches or by email at lvassociationofchurches@gmail.com.
There is no charge for the breakfast, which is being catered by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, but a freewill offering will be taken to cover the cost.
A complete lineup of speakers, including Don Kramer, Pastor Jerry Neurenburg, Wayne Wahl, Von Tantlinger, Bill Brown and Bob Tewart along with Logan Johnston, the cadet captain of the local Junior ROTC unit at Ligonier Valley High School, will discuss “The Seven Centers of Prayer.”
The deadline for reservations is Wednesday, April 26.
Janet Riordan, LVAC president, added in an email, “Then join the association of churches on the Diamond that same day at noon for a Praise and Prayer event. Pastors, members of the community and other individuals are invited to participate in praying for our local community, the shops, the schools and the entire group of residents of the Valley.”
The theme for National Day of Prayer 2023 is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” (James 5:16).
