The New Alexandria Public Library will holding its annual Used Book Sale Fundraiser Aug. 24-26. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Heidi Snyder, library director, added in her email release, “We have books, both fiction and nonfiction, kids’ selections and DVDs! The prices range from 25 cents to $2 an item. On Saturday we will have a ‘Bag Sale.’ The fundraiser will be held in the Keystone Plaza.
“Follow us on Facebook @New Alexandria Public Library to stay up to date on all that the library has to offer! Hope to see you at the Used Book Sale Fundraiser!”
If further information is needed, contact Snyder or Margaret Graham at 724-668-7747.
