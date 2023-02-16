The Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP Prayer Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Giannilli’s II restaurant, 4816 Route 30, Unity Township.
Ruth Tolbert, branch president, said the guest speaker will be Evangelist Earnestine Moore, district missionary, First Unity Church of God in Christ, Jeannette. She will be accompanied by her daughter Nikesha Moore, vocalist and pianist.
Feb. 28 is the deadline for reservations; call Tolbert at 724-691-2925. Tickets are $30. Mail number attending, total, check number and name to Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 111, Greensburg, PA 15601.
