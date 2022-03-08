All are invited to attend the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Luncheon 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township.
Guest preacher will be Pastor Marcia Parrish, Ebenezer Christian Worship Center, Clairton.
Pastor Parrish will be accompanied by her co-pastor, Dennis Parrish.
This inspirational, spirit-filled service will have the theme “Enough Is Enough.”
The cost for the Prayer Luncheon buffet is $30. The organizers will need to provide an accurate number of attendees to Giannilli’s II no later than Saturday, March 22.
Make check payable to Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP and forward checks to the NAACP Office, 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 111, Greensburg, PA 15601, with the names of those attending.
Questions? Contact Adrienne Russell, religious affairs chairperson, or Ruth Tolbert, branch president, at 724-691-2925.
