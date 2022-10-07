Musical mystery comedy in rehearsal for Nov. 1 opening

A Steeler fan, a mailman, a football widow, the church festival lady and a rubber chicken steal, cheat and lie to find the hidden treasure while on their way to a Broadway show in "Yinz Nebby Neighbor Goes to Broadway" to be performed 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in dinner-theatre style at DeGennaro’s Restaurant, 1402 Broad St., Greensburg, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, show only at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Mack Hall, 200 Leger Road, Irwin.
Performers tell the tale of intrigue while singing "Phantom of the Opera," "Memory" from "Cats," "Steelers’ Fight Song," "Do You Hear the People Sing" from "Les Miserables," "Face the Music and Dance," "Do a Deer," "I Feel Pretty" and "You'll Be Back" from "Hamilton."
The audience participates with props, clues, sing-a-longs and a snow ball battle (yes!) to solve this musical mystery comedy starring Mary McCormack and Jessie Glover, both from Greensburg, along with Rick Reed of Brownsville and Ann Marie Lewis of Bethel Park. Tickets include trick or treat bags for the audience.
Tickets for the Tuesday, Nov. 1, show at DeGennaro’s Restaurant private dining room are $20, which does not include the meal. Italian buffet is $18. Reservations are required.
Tickets for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Mack Hall show are $20.
For tickets and other information, call Alabaster Performing Arts at 724-516-5189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.