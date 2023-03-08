Music for Matt will be underway from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Huber Hall, Goodwill Hose Co. 1, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
There will be music from Skypilot, An Evening With, I Want My MTV, The Raiders and The Media.
In addition to the live entertainment, there will be free beer and dinner catered by Fuggenthalers. Price is $25 per person. A cash bar will be available.
All proceeds go to the Pittsburgh Fisher House in memory of Matthew Ruffner, a National Guard veteran whose helicopter was shot down in 2013 in Afghanistan. Fisher House is a nonprofit helping military families.
The organizers added, “To get an accurate count for the caterer, please purchase tickets at Goodwill Hose Co. 1 Fireman’s Club or email musicformatt2023@gmail.com or call 412-601-1877 or 724-454-8325.”
