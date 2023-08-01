St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville is hosting a multi-vendor flea market 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Dome, located at 100 Chappell Way off Route 982 (Hillview Avenue). Admission is free.
Church spokeswoman Cori Poklembo added in an email, “All donated items are sold for the church fund.”
Vendors are welcome. There is a fee of $15 for one table for one day or $20 for one table for two days. Interested vendors may contact Poklembo at 724-244-2735.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.