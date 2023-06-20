The Mount Pleasant Public Library will present “A Magical Journey of Pop, Jazz and Swing With The Sam Brooks Band” Friday, July 21.
Heidi Leeper, library director, invites area residents to “plan for a night of dining and big band era live music with a twist. Join us for this special event! Be sure to tell your friends.”
The evening will be underway 6:30 to 10 p.m. Minors under 21 may attend with parent or guardian. The schedule:
6:30 p.m. cocktails, beverages (cash bar);
7 p.m. dinner (3 Gems Catering Service), and
7:30 p.m. The Sam Brooks Band.
Venue: Polish Falcon Club, 33 Rumbaugh Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Tickets: $30 each, includes dinner and live band music. Tickets can be purchased at Mount Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Main St., Mount Pleasant, by visiting mountpleasantpalibrary.org or by calling 724-547-3850.
Refund policy: Tickets are nonrefundable after July 7.
All proceeds from this event will support the host library.
