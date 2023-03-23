Mount Aloysius College, in conjunction with Southcentral Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center (AHEC) and St. Francis University, is once again co-hosting an annual Career Expo, the Cresson campus announced this week.
This job, internship and graduate school fair will be attended by more than 75 employers on the state and local level. The Career Expo, free to the public, will occur 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Bertschi Center on the Mount Aloysius College campus.
This year, the Expo will feature employers in a wide variety of industries, including health care, education, financial services, social services, and more. It will also feature several schools in attendance, representing continuing education programs like master’s and professional certificates. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose for a professional headshot.
“The Career Expo is a great opportunity for students and community members to interact with many local businesses looking to hire in a variety of fields,” said Sarah Kordish, career development coordinator at Mount Aloysius College.
“Many of our participating employers are looking for permanent employees as well as interns, so I encourage anyone who is interested to stop by and spend some time networking.”
This is the 23rd Career Expo co-hosted by Mount Aloysius, St. Francis and the Southcentral Pennsylvania AHEC.
For further information, or for a full list of employers attending the Expo, send an email to CareerDevelopment@mtaloy.edu.
