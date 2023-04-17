For the second year in a row, Mount Aloysius College will host a free two-day health care camp to provide students with a hands-on introduction to a wide variety of healthcare careers, according to an email release from the Cresson campus.
The Future Healthcare Leaders Camp is open to students in grades nine through 11 and runs June 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
The Future Healthcare Leaders Camp is sponsored by a grant from the UPMC Foundation. Spots are "limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis."
“This is a great opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career as a nurse, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technologist, surgical technologist, ultrasound technician, or biologist,” said Dr. David Haschak, vice president for academic affairs at Mount Aloysius. “Participants will follow a patient’s medical case through the health care system, and they’ll get real-world experience in our state-of-the-art labs as they work in the health care field.”
Students who complete the camp will also receive a scholarship from the college.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, visit mtaloy.edu/healthcarecamp.
