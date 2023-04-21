Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, invites prospective students and their families to visit campus for an open house on Saturday, April 29.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, speak with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about Mount Aloysius’ programs and offerings.
The open house will start at 10 a.m. and will last until “roughly 2 p.m.” During the event, campus representatives will explain the many benefits of attending Mount Aloysius College, answer questions about majors and interests, and offer a personalized tour of campus. Visitors will also have the chance to meet with professors from their major of interest. Lunch will be provided to those attending.
“If you’re beginning the look for potential colleges, preparing yourself to take the next steps in the application process, or looking to return to school for further education, I highly encourage you to attend this open house,” said Jacob Yale, vice president for enrollment management. “Our admissions and financial aid teams will be available with information about academics, athletics, student life, and financial aid, and they will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.”
Tracing its roots back to 1853, Mount Aloysius is “a comprehensive four-year institution providing high-quality education for first-choice employability. The Mount’s dedication to unmatched support for all helps to elevate students and assist them in achieving personal fulfillment and career success.”
Register for the open house via email at admissions@mtaloy.edu, or online at www.mtaloy.edu/visit.
