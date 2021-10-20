The premiere salute to classic horror, sci-fi and fantasy films returns Oct. 22 to 24 at the Double Tree Pittsburgh North in Mars, Butler County.
For almost 25 years, the Monster Bash convention has thrilled guests with celebrities of the past, more than 200 vendors, movie screenings and other activities. This installment features classic film starlets and a look at one of the most successful independently made horror docudramas of all time.
• Victoria Vetri will be participating in her first East Coast meet and greet with fans. Playboy Magazine’s Playmate of the Year for 1968 starred in “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” in 1970 for Hammer Films and “Invasion of the Bee Girls” in 1973. She also had a role in the seminal horror flick “Rosemary’s Baby” in 1968. She appeared in many popular television shows of the 1960s such as “Batman,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Mission Impossible” and “Bonanza.” A question-and-answer session with Vetri on stage will be at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Veronica Carlson was a popular actress for the premier horror house of England, Hammer Films. She starred alongside Christopher Lee in “Dracula Has Risen From the Grave,” Peter Cushing in “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed” and Ralph Bates in “The Horror of Frankenstein.” She appeared in two spoofs with David Niven, “Old Dracula” parodying many of the scary films she appeared in and “Casino Royale” taking a swipe at the James Bond franchise. She also appeared with James Bond himself, Roger Moore, in the spy flick “Crossplot.” An on-stage question-and-answer session with Carlson will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
• “The Legend of Boggy Creek” from 1972 is one of the first independent horror docudramas made. The movie contains interviews and re-enactments in a documentary style, depicting the supposed tale of a Bigfoot-like creature seen in and around Fouke, Arkansas. Appearing at Monster Bash is Pamula Pierce, daughter of director Charles B. Pierce. Pamula appeared in the movie as a child and also the sequel directed and starring her dad, “Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues.” A question-and-answer session on stage with Pamula will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Others stars available for autographs and photos include Sharyn Moffett of “The Body Snatcher” with Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi and “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House” with Cary Grant; Beverly Washburn of “Old Yeller,” “Spider Baby” and the “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “The Deadly Years;” “Night of the Living Dead” screenwriter John Russo; Jeremy Ambler who played a zombie on “The Walking Dead;” animator Rick Catizone of “Creepshow,” “Creepshow II” and “Evil Dead II,” and a variety of other notable artists, authors and horror movie hosts.
Admission is $20 a day with a $50 three-day pass available in advance online. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Go to monsterbashnews.com/bash.html for a full list of guests, daily schedule, guest pass purchases and other information.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 23 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The Double Tree Hotel is located at 910 Sheraton Drive in Mars at the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.