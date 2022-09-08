The Mountain Laurel Chamber of Commerce along with King Legal Group LLC, BHHS The Preferred Realty Agent Josh Crowe and Somerset Trust Co. announce the ninth annual Ladies’ Day Bash will take place 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Donegal Event Center, 113 Community Center Drive in Jones Mills. Doors open at noon.
Mountain Top Mobile Concessions The Gyro Hut is the event’s official luncheon partner. There will be three lunch choices with something for everyone. With the purchase of a $20 ticket, all women in attendance will be treated to lunch, refreshments provided by Sarnelli’s Beer Distributor and Wine Cellar, and dessert from the Country Pie Shoppe.
“Big wins are promised at this year’s event,” said Kris Enberg, executive director of the MLCC. “Ladies in attendance can look forward to $150 cash giveaways every hour (with a $500 cash giveaway at 5 p.m.), $100 cash or $100 gift certificates every 15 minutes, short tips, instant tickets, 50/50 drawing, auctions, and bingo. Only 300 tickets will be sold, and each ticket will have three lucky numbers.”
“This is not an event that you will want to miss,” said LDB Committee chair Shari Bukovac of Shari Bukovac Bookkeeping. “If there’s just one event that our local ladies should attend this year, it’s this one. Everyone is guaranteed a fun time!”
Tickets are available at the following establishments: the MLCC office in Jones Mills, LHTC Broadband in Donegal, Shari Bukovac Bookkeeping in Melcroft, See-Mor’s All-Star Grill in Normalville and Mountain Pines Campground in Champion.
Questions? Contact the MLCC office at 724-593-8900 or mlcc@mlchamber.com or check out www.mlchamber.com.
