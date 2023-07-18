Visitors can vote on the 2024 Miniature Railroad & Village® model at Carnegie Science Center now through Locomotion Weekend on Jan. 13 and 14.
Visitors can choose from three model options at a kiosk located in the Miniature Railroad. This year’s selections are Rodef Shalom Synagogue, the National Opera House, and Chinatown Inn. Last year, visitors chose the Allegheny County Airport, which will be placed in the Miniature Railroad on Oct. 7, 2023.
“It is important to us to choose options that represent Pittsburgh’s diverse history. Southwestern Pennsylvania is usually recognized for its rich industrial history, and while that is interesting and important, we believe the area’s social history connects well with the community,” Miniature Railroad & Village® Manager Nikki Wilhelm said. “Our visitors engage more when they see themselves in our stories, and that makes the Miniature Railroad fun for everyone.”
Visitors are encouraged to read through the historic backgrounds of each candidate found on the kiosk and to cast their vote for the organization that resonates most with them. Voting is onsite only.
Model #1:
Rodef Shalom Synagogue
Shadyside, 1907
Home of the oldest Jewish congregation in western Pennsylvania and the first to join the Reform movement in the area.
Designed by notable Pittsburgh architect Henry Hornbostel, founder and first dean of the School of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University.
Four of the stained-glass windows in the Main Sanctuary are the original to the congregation’s previous synagogue located in downtown Pittsburgh. Two prominent windows among other stained-glass windows were designed specifically for the building by Herman Schladermundt, a student of Louis Comfort Tiffany.
President Howard Taft visited the congregation in 1909, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to speak from the pulpit to members of a Jewish congregation on the Sabbath.
Rodef Shalom Congregation was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and is designated a landmark by both the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation and the city of Pittsburgh.
CSC noted the congregation "remains a vital asset to the greater Pittsburgh region."
Model #2:
National Opera House
Homewood, 1894
Built in Homewood in 1894, this Queen Anne-style house was once the home of the National Negro Opera Company based in Pittsburgh.
Efforts to save the home have been made since 2000, and in 2020 it made the list of 11 most endangered national historic structures.
Woogie Harris, a local racketeer, and brother of photographer Teenie Harris, bought the home in 1930. It served as a safe house for artists and athletes who did not have anywhere else to stay in the city, such as Lena Horne, Duke Ellington and Roberto Clemente.
Mary Cardwell Dawson, a Black vocalist, and musician from Pittsburgh, founded the National Negro Opera Company in 1941 and rented the second floor of Harris’ home for the company’s rehearsals. Dawson gained a reputation for training elite performers of color and produced several operas during the company’s tenure including "Aida," "Faust" and "Carmen."
Model #3:
Chinatown Inn
Downtown, 1922
The Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue is the last surviving business from Pittsburgh’s Chinatown.
Originally opened in 1943 on the first floor of the On Leong Chinese Merchants Association building, built in 1922.
Three generations of the Yee family have operated the restaurant since it opened, and it remains a popular staple in the downtown food scene.
Ming-Na Wen, the voice of “Mulan” and actress in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “The Mandalorian,” is a member of the Yee family and her brother currently runs the Chinatown Inn.
In the spring of 2021, Chinatown finally received Pennsylvania state historical landmark status.
All miniature models depict buildings and events taking place before 1940 that have impacted the history of the western Pennsylvania region. Miniature Railroad & Village® is included with general admission to Carnegie Science Center.
Visit CarnegieScienceCeneter.org to learn more and purchase tickets.
