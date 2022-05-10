Area members of the community will host a “Mental Wellness and Recovery” Community Fair 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history, and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event, including the children who will be doing Black history. This is Mental Health Month.
There will also be an opportunity for the community to ask questions. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment and resources tables.
Baccus added, “Also we are accepting donations #EndingPeriodPoverty for Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.”
Among the more than 15 organizations scheduled to participate are Blackburn Center, Clarion, Medmark, Sage’s Army, Community Action, UPMC, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health, Clear Day, Dream’s Life etc.
To arrange to speak about your services and/or to secure a resource table, contact Baccus at ronelb724@gmail.com.
