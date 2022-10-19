Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania will honor this year’s Fred Funari MHA Award of Distinction recipient, Joni S. Schwager, at its 2022 Annual Meeting this Thursday, Oct. 20, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh — Monroeville Convention Center.
The event will also highlight featured guest Elena LaQuatra and keynote speaker Lt. Eric Kroll. This is the first time the event will be held in person since 2019.
MHA-SWPA CEO Laurie Barnett Levine, LSW, said, “We are proud to honor Joni and her incredible impact on the lives of people who live with mental illness and/or substance use in the southwestern Pennsylvania region as executive director of the Staunton Farm Foundation.”
The MHA-SWPA 2022 Annual Meeting is presented with the generous support of Premier Sponsor, UPMC Health Plan and UPMC | Community Care Behavioral Health; Silver Sponsor, Beacon Health Options, and Bronze Sponsors Adelphoi, Delaney Automotive Group, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc., Quatrini Law Group, Southwood Psychiatric Hospital, LLC, Staunton Farm Foundation, and Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports Inc.
Limited tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-annual-meeting-tickets-420689211757.
