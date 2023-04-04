The public is invited to Meet and Greet the CORE Group (Candidates Of Republican Election) 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Ligonier Country Club pavilion, 146 Country Club Road, Ligonier Township.
The group includes Republican candidates for Ligonier Valley School District board of directors — Robert Fryman, Matt Kauffman, John Kenyon, Gary Steffey and Joe Vella;
Ligonier Borough Council — Greg Pleskovitch and John Poznick, and
Magisterial District Judge — Mark Hamilton.
There will be free appetizers and a cash bar at the event.
According to the e-flier, “seats are limited so call early to reserve. RSVP by calling 724-787-0399 before April 23.”
