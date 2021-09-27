The last Meatloaf Dinner of the 2021 season will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, pie or cake, and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 per adult and $4 for a child ages 3 to 10. Diners may “eat in or take out.”
* * *
