The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, will host a Meatloaf Dinner Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at 2 p.m.
Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, corn, roll, butter and dessert. The cost is $12.
Paula Shean, DPC secretary, said, “This is takeout only. Please come to the kitchen entrance at the back of the church to pick up your take out. Thank you for your support!”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.