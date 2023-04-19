The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a Meatloaf Dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church.
Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is $11 per adult and $5 for a child (10 years old and under). Eat-in or takeout is available.
For more information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.