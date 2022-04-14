A Meatloaf Dinner will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. The public is invited to "eat in or take out."
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert are on the menu.
Cost is a donation of $11 per adult and $5 for a child 3 to 10 years old.
For additional information, call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
