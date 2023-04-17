Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, will hold its May Mart Plant Sale on Friday, May 5 (noon to 7 p.m.), and Saturday, May 6 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), at the center, 951 Old Salem Road.
In an email release to Lifestyles, the members invite everyone to “come and browse our huge selection of perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, annuals and more! We also have our popular Bardine’s hot dogs and the trash to treasure sale. Several vendors will be here with plants, dahlias, books and other treasures.
“You are welcome to go to our website at greensburggardencenter.net to get our preorder plant form or for more details. We will see you there!”
Questions? Call 724-837-0245.
